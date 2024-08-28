Express & Star
Close

Wolverhampton paedophile made sexual demands to a police officer posing as 13-year-old girl

A man who bombarded a 13-year-old girl with filthy sexual demands has been jailed after she turned out to be a police officer.

Plus
By Adam Smith
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Luke Keady, from Prestwood Road, Wolverhampton, became fixated on who he thought was a young girl besieging her with sexual videos, demands for videos and vile sexual requests.

However, the girl was in fact a police officer who was posing as a girl to find paedophiles on the internet.

Keady, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child, attempted forcing a child to watch a sexual act and inciting a child to commit a sexual act at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court in March.

Keady has now been jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court for his perverted conversations and demands over a period of a month last year.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular