Wolverhampton paedophile made sexual demands to a police officer posing as 13-year-old girl

Luke Keady, from Prestwood Road, Wolverhampton, became fixated on who he thought was a young girl besieging her with sexual videos, demands for videos and vile sexual requests.

However, the girl was in fact a police officer who was posing as a girl to find paedophiles on the internet.

Keady, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child, attempted forcing a child to watch a sexual act and inciting a child to commit a sexual act at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court in March.

Keady has now been jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court for his perverted conversations and demands over a period of a month last year.