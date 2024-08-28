More than 30 e-bikes seized in Birmingham in city wide crackdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Over the last few months, the force said it had seen an increase in illegal e-bikes being used and businesses had reported an increase of anti-social behaviour caused by these bikes in public places.

Some of the e-bikes seized have been modified to increase their power and speed. Legal e-bikes are not permitted to exceed speeds of 15.5mph with the motor cutting out if the maximum speed is hit.

In the city centre, West Midlands Police have received reports of these illegal bikes doing 'up to 60mph'.

Image: West Midlands Police

Temporary Sergeant John Carroll from Birmingham city centre team, said: “We have seen an increase in illegal e-bikes being used in the city centre and in just two weeks have seized more than 30. They will now be destroyed as there is no way of getting these illegally modified vehicles registered and insured for legal use.

“We are committed to reducing anti-social behaviour so that people who visit, work and live in the city can go about their day without these bikes causing a nuisance. We carry out regular operations and in just two weeks have seen great results.

“We will take action against those using illegal e-bikes to commit crime or anti-social behaviour. We will not tolerate the illegal use of these bikes in our city.”