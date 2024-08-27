Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of burglary at business in Wednesbury
Two teenagers have been arrested after a break-in at a shop in Wednesbury.
Police received reports of a burglary at a business in Union Street in the early hours of Monday.
Officers identified suspects who were then spotted in the town later that day.
After a foot chase, police detained two 17-year-old boys on suspicion of burglary. They remained in police custody for questioning on Tuesday.
"We know the impact of burglary on our communities. Tackling this continues to be a top priority for the force, and we are determined to bring offenders to justice."