Watch: Wolverhampton road rage caught on camera among thousands of videos sent to police in past year

The force has received the thousands of video clips to its dashcam portal, showcasing careless and dangerous driving across the region.

Footage it has been sent in recent months includes a motorist who appeared to be inhaling from a balloon while travelling on the M6 southbound.

The offending driver was filmed by a passenger in another car and was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £726 in fines and costs.

One taxi driver in Dudley was caught on their phone. Photo: West Midlands Police

Another clip captured on Lichfield Road in Wolverhampton shows a road rage driver, who was handed five points on their licence and a £150 fine for dangerous driving.

Meanwhile, a taxi driver was seen using his mobile phone while waiting at traffic lights in Dudley. The motorist was given six points and ordered to pay £400.

In other footage submitted to the police, a driver can be seen coming dangerously close to a cyclist on Kings Heath High Street in Birmingham, landing them with six points on their licence and £1,034 in costs and fines.

One driver was caught inhaling a balloon on the M6. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police last year added more officers to its Operation Snap team, which is dedicated to reviewing the video submissions.

In 2017, the force had just 208 reports to its dashcam portal but the figure rocketed this year to 11,000 submissions, including 1,467 in June – almost 50 every day.

Sgt Steve Evans, who leads the Operation Snap team, said: "Road safety is an absolute priority for West Midlands Police and the work of our team is making a real difference.

"Around 90 per cent of the submissions we get end in positive action. That can be everything from a warning letter, up to prosecution and a day in court.

"One driver has previously received a suspended prison sentence as a result of footage sent to the Op Snap team. It doesn’t take long to do, and people who do take the time to send us their clips are making a real difference to road safety.

"Every one of the people who have been filmed like this and have had to pay the price should now be thinking again about the way they drive."

People can send footage of careless or dangerous driving by visiting westmidlands.police.uk/police-forces/west-midlands-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/operation-snap/