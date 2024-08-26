Pub's Facebook campaign shames thieves who stole roof to return it within 48 hours

The owners of the The Horns, Slitting Mill Road, Rugeley, were shocked on Saturday morning to see the sky from their smoking area due to the brazen thieves.

Dawn Hewitt shamed the thieves by posting pictures on Facebook.

How it should be, the roof before it was stolen

She said: "We added a roof to the outside to allow some cover for the winter months looked so very nice. Not a cheap investment for us.

"So, when I pulled up to my venue on Saturday morning something didn't look the same ? And sorry to say someone has helped themselves to a section of my new roof leaving a great big whopping hole in its place

"Upon checking CCTV it's confirmed it was stolen, super angry to publish this but I cannot let this go unknown. Only last month I had a company out to price up a huge pergola area undercover to the other side of the venue but feel I may just keep my long hard earned money in my own pocket. Footage has been given to the police."

Outraged regulars shared the post far and wide and this morning the pub had an unexpected delivery, the stolen roof.

Dawn posted: "The power of Facebook. Our roof has amazingly reappeared this morning delivered during the night.

Returned without explanation

"Still doesn't make it right it was stolen and now time to put it back up. And the really sad thought is it is obviously someone who follows our venue to have seen my previous post."

Regular Laura Jade Lawrence believes the thieves should not be off the hook because they had a sudden change of heart.

She said: "They surely climbed up there to take it down so they could climb up there to put it back."