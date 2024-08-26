'No hiding place from our super sniffers' West Midlands Police pay tribute to four-pawed officers on International Dog Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dogs have been a crucial part of the police for decades now, playing an important role is stopping crime from taking over neighbourhoods up and down the region.

Over time the breeds involved have evolved, and so have the skills of it's canine crime fighting counter-parts, due to the Force's puppy development programme at Balsall Common.

Alongside their running capabilities and sense of smell to sniff out suspects, they can also be specially-trained to detect signs of drugs, be used in recoveries or trace explosives or electronic devices which could be linked to criminal activity.

Police dogs have been members of the Force for decades.

Its first crime-fighting canine was a black labrador named PD Don, who was based in Walsall with their handler Pc George Cleobury from August 1939.

Then Pc John Blackhall became the first dog handler in Birmingham with Alsatian PD Flash in December 1951.

Coventry welcomed PDs Flame, Blaze and Dante. Chief Constable Edward Pendleton chose a fire theme as a tribute to those lost during the Coventry Blitz.

They were followed 10 years later when Coventry welcomed PDs Flame, Blaze and Dante. Chief Constable Edward Pendleton chose a fire theme as a tribute to those lost during the Coventry Blitz.

It took until 1979 for the first woman to become a police dog handler with Elizabeth Dixon serving with PD Czar.

It took until 1979 for the first woman to become a police dog handler with Elizabeth Dixon serving with PD Czar.

While the breeds involved have evolved, so have the skills of Its canine crimefighters due to Its puppy development programme.

West Midlands Police now operate one of the largest and most successful police dog breeding schemes in the country at Balsall Common with canine cadets graduating through training onto the streets to fight crime and keep the public safe.

Just five years ago the scheme reached a milestone in welcoming its 1,000th puppy and regularly have new litters throughout the year.

Thinking of names for all of the barking team members can usually end in the use of inspirational figures, prominent TV characters and sporting stars.

PD Kane - a three-year-old Belgian Malinois - has already proved prolific in his field of work.

This includes current England football captain Harry Kane who's namesake PD Kane - a three-year-old Belgian Malinois - has already proved prolific in his field of work.

This summer he's been involved in a series of activity which includes netting someone who was believed to be linked to a shooting in Birmingham and locating a bike stolen following a knifepoint robbery in Coventry.

West Midlands Police said it's 'always keen' to hear from people who would be able to assist with the development of its puppies and become a fosterer.

A current crop of the Force's specialist Pds.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "We're highlighting the history of our dogs as celebrate the 50th anniversary of West Midlands Police #Weare50.

"We are marking this special occasion by showcasing our heritage; and how policing has changed and progressed during the decades.

"This is being done in a variety of ways with regular features, events, and activities especially at West Midlands Police Museum."

For more information on fostering, visit: Puppy fostering | West Midlands Police.