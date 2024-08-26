Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ryan, aged 29, sadly died two days after being struck by a car in Burleigh Road at just before 9pm last Wednesday, August 21. The vehicle then left the scene.

Police have been carrying out extensive enquiries and have now detained a 26-year-old suspect. He has been taken into custody for questioning.

Ryan Griffiths, 29, sadly died as the result of being struck by a car. Image: West Midlands Police

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, said: "This is a significant development in our investigation as we seek to establish exactly what led to Ryan's death.

"This remains a very active enquiry and we're continuing to ask for anyone with information to contact us."

Days after the tragedy happened, tributes began to pour in the for Ryan, a 'loving son, brother, and dear friend to everyone'.

Friends, family members and loved ones then took to the fundraising website Gofundme to share their tributes, which has already gained over £2,500 to support the costs of a funeral.

Charlotte Harkness, who started the fundraiser, said: "I'm asking for any help to make this an amazing day for a man who truly deserves it.

"He was a loving son, brother, and dear friend to everyone around him. Anything you can give to help would be greatly appreciated."

In a loving tribute from Ryan's family, released by West Midlands Police, they said: "Ryan was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew and cousin.

“He had a heart of gold and a lot of loving friends.

“Everyone is devastated by his sad loss and he will be sadly missed."

Sadly Ryan passed away two days after the incident, on Friday, August 23, he died from his injuries.

A murder probe into the death of the 29-year-old was then launched by West Midlands Police, with officers asking anyone with information to contact them directly.

The pubic can contact the police to provide information through Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 20/711590/24.

If you don't want to give your details, you can speak anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.