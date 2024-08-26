Express & Star
Man arrested and bailed after alleged assault in West Bromwich

A man was arrested after an alleged assault on a road in West Bromwich.

The incident happened on Hydes Road, where a 39-year-old man was arrested just after 8.30am on Sunday.

He was detained on suspicion of assault, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.

The force confirmed in a statement on Monday he has since been bailed while officers continue with their enquiries.

