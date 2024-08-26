Man arrested and bailed after alleged assault in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened on Hydes Road, where a 39-year-old man was arrested just after 8.30am on Sunday.

He was detained on suspicion of assault, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.

The force confirmed in a statement on Monday he has since been bailed while officers continue with their enquiries.