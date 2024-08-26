Jailed: Driver who reversed car into police officer in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David Follows, of Walsall, struck a traffic officer with an open car door on a petrol station forecourt in Stone Cross, West Bromwich on June 23 this year.

The incident happened after an officer and a colleague spotted a Ford Puma, which was on a cloned plates at around 9.15pm.

Follows was filling the car up with petrol on Walsall Road when he spotted the officers and quickly jumped into the vehicle.

David Follows, 35, has been jailed for 17 months after assaulting an emergency worker

The 35-year-old then struck one officer and grappled with another who tried to grab the car key.

Other police resources quickly arrived on the scene, including a police dog, with Follows being arrested soon after.

The police officer was sent to hospital, however, their injuries were not serious.

Following his arrest, it was discovered that Follows had also given a false name, with officers quickly establishing his actual identity and charging him with a series of offences.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen and receiving stolen goods.

He was later sentenced to 17 months imprisonment at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Our officers are on the frontline 24/7, every day of the year, to protect the public and catch criminals.

"This can involve having to put themselves in dangerous situations and is something they're prepared to do to keep you safe.

"However, we'll never accept or tolerate any acts which could harm our staff and we'll look to prosecute offenders."