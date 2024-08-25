Family 'will never get over' night driver crashed into home starting blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lying in bed on at 3am July 3 last year, the father heard a loud screeching sound followed by a huge bang which shook the house in Worcester to its foundations.

Terrifyingly, he then heard the hissing sound of gas.

Grabbing his wife and child the father walked down stairs to be confronted with a gaping hole in his living room wall and a car lodged in the wall.

The driver, from Wednesbury, had immediately ran off without even checking on his victims' safety.

After also saving his two dogs, the family watched in horror from outside as their beloved home caught fire leading to more damage from high powered hydrants which waterlogged the property's furnishings.

Over a year later, the family is still living with the consequences and staying in rented accommodation and hoping insurance companies will foot the £750,000 bill for the damage and destruction of their £450,000 home.