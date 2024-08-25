Suspects arrested after three hurt in West Bromwich 'disorder'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police were called to the incident on Black Lane at about 11.15pm on Friday.

Three people suffered injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, West Midlands Police said.

A spokesman for the force added: "The suspects remain in custody on suspicion of assault and enquiries continue.

"Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, quoting log 5393 of August 23."