Man charged after stabbing in city which left victim with 'slash injury'

Police rushed to the incident on Dudley Road, at its junction with Bellefield Road, Birmingham, shortly before 1.30am on Saturday.

A man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital with a "slash injury".

Reasha Geddes, 34, has now been charged with wounding and possession of a knife.

He has been remanded to appear before magistrates in Birmingham tomorrow.

West Midlands Police said the man was pushing a trolley of belongings at the time.

Detectives have been examining a video circulating on social media showing the incident.

They are not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation.