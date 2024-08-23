Jailed: Man travelled to Southport to throw bricks and bin at police in riots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A "racist" who travelled from his home near Shropshire/Staffordshire border to launch bricks, a wheelie bin and a window frame at police officers in riots on Merseyside has been jailed.

Father-of-two Rory Allington-Mott of High Street, Newport, was right at the front of the violent mob who shouted "who the f*** is Allah", while peppering officers and vandalising a mosque on July 30.

The 34-year-old, who was sentenced today at Liverpool Crown Court for his part in the riot, has previous convictions for racially aggravated criminal damage after smashing windows with a hammer at The Lion Hotel - the Shrewsbury town centre hotel which was housing asylum seekers up until this summer.

Liverpool Crown Court was shown shocking footage of Allington-Mott at the front of a 1,000-strong mob, smashing what appeared to be a window frame over a police officer's head in St Luke's Road.

The first officers on the scene had no riot shields or helmets to protect them from the missiles which were being thrown.

A police officer's bodycam footage from inside a riot van showed Allington-Mott launch a green wheelie bin at the vehicle's windows.

Aerial footage was also shown, circling Allington-Mott as a perpetrator who was throwing missiles at a mosque in Sussex Road, as well as several items at a line of police officers. He also tried to knock down a wall to give rioters more ammunition to throw at their targets.

Allington-Mott was identified and arrested on August 16. He gave a "no comment" interview to police the following day.

He was charged and appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday this week. He didn't enter a plea.

But he did plead guilty to violent disorder at Liverpool Crown Court today.