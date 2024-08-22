Man charged with drug and vehicle offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Darren Johnson, 46, of Hawkins Lane, Burton-on-Trent, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, using a motor vehicle without third party insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

It comes after police searched a man riding an e-scooter on Dallow Street on Tuesday, August 20.

Johnson has been bailed ahead of his next appearance at Stafford Crown Court on September 23.

