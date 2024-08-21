Three teenagers arrested following spate of Dudley burglaries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police said they 'acted on intelligence' after arresting three boys from addresses across Dudley following a series of burglaries in the area.

A 17-year-old was detained following a car key burglary off Wassell Road, Halesowen on July 9.

During the incident intrudes forced their way into a home and stole a vehicle, which has since been recovered.

Another 17-year-old was also arrested following a break-in at a house in St Georges Road, Netherton on July 15.

Finally, a 16-year-old was detained on suspicion of attempted burglary in Braithwaite Drive, Kingswinford on May 18.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We know the impact of such crimes on our communities, and we'll take action against anyone who commits offences."

Officers are continuing to work to establish if the crimes are connected, with the teenagers remaining in custody for questioning.