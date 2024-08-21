Police appeal violent railway station brawl between two groups

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

British Transport Police is asking for witnesses to the fight at the bottom of a ramp in Bloxwich station.

The incident took place between 5.25pm and 5.45pm on Tuesday, August 13, when a violent altercation broke out between two groups of people.

One of the people involved required medical treatment for injuries sustained in the incident.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses after a fight took place at the bottom of the ramp to platform two at Bloxwich station.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch with the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800405040 quoting reference 537 of 13 August.