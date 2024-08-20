Woman jailed for befriending vulnerable man only to rob him

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shervonne Jackson, 30, of no fixed address, met the victim inside a Co-op store on School Road, Wombourne, in May.

Jackson followed her victim around the store before asking if he would like any help getting back home, to which he agreed.

Once inside of his address, Jackson asked for a drink to distract the man, before ransacking his bedroom to find a mobile phone, which she took with her when she left.

The incident was reported to officers from South Staffordshire who tracked her down after reviewing closed circuit television footage.She was then arrested, questioned in custody and subsequently charged with theft.

Jackson appeared at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates Court on June 14 and pleaded guilty to theft. She was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

Pc Thomas Evans, of the South Staffordshire local policing team, who dealt with the investigation, said: "Thanks to help from the local community and our colleagues from West Midlands Police we were able to quickly identify Jackson and take action against her.

She evidently targeted the victim due to his vulnerability and took advantage for him for her own personal gain.

"I'm pleased that we've been able to compile all of the evidence to take her to court quickly and secure a conviction against an offender who used dishonesty and deception to commit crimes in our community."