Jailed: 'Nasty' robber stole from father, urinated on woman's carpet and attacked police

Lewis Crutchley's five days of madness in Walsall began on June 5 when he stole four watches from his father's Bloxwich home, which he immediately sold at Cash Generator funding a violent drink and drugs bender which has resulted in six months in jail.

On June 7 this year he was invited to a friend of a friend's home for a drink, only to return the next morning and become the guest from hell.

Before midday he had downed bottles of whisky, urinated on her carpet, smashed her car, front door, window and plant pots. When neighbours called the police Crutchley became even more belligerent, spitting and butting his arresting officers who he would then escape from after being taken to Manor Hospital.

A day later the 26-year-old was found, tasered on arrest and charged with theft, two counts of criminal damage, assault by beating an emergency worker, common assault of an emergency worker and escaping custody, as well as theft for plundering his dad's jewellery draw.

Crutchley, 26, appearing via video link from HMP Birmingham, pleaded guilty to all charges at Wolverhampton Crown Court and asked Judge Simon Ward to be sentenced immediately.

Prosecuting Omar Majid said: "A friend of his female victim brought the defendant along on the evening of June 6, he returned the next morning. They started drinking but his demeanor changed the more he drank. He necked whisky bottle by bottle and became loud an screaming before urinating on her front room carpet.

"He left the property and she took the opportunity to lock him out. He tried to get back in, kicking the door whilst she was lying on the floor with her feet pressed against the door to prevent him re-entering. She then heard a noise like something had been smashed, she phoned the police. When they arrived she found her plant pot had been smashed as had her BMW window.