Jailed: 'Angry' dad was part of 'baying mob' and threw missiles in Staffordshire hotel riot

David Jordan has been given a 28-month prison sentence at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday for his behaviour during a riot outside the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Tamworth on August 4.

He becomes the first person to be sentenced in relation to the violent scenes outside the hotel earlier this month.

The 59 year-old, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, could be seen in video footage throwing a missile in the direction of the hotel, which he claimed was an apple core, shouting "f****** paedos" towards the hotel, and telling police officers to "f*** off".

The defendant, of Tamworth Road in Tamworth, also messaged a contact on Facebook on August 5 asking them to spread the word that some migrants had been moved to a different hotel.

Prosecution barrister Fiona Cortese told the court that during a police interview, Jordan said he had not planned to attend the protest and that he was an "angry old man shouting his mouth off" and "acting like a complete t***".

David Jordan jailed for violent disorder in Tamworth

Defending Jordan, Harinderpal Singh Dhami said: "As far as the harm is concerned, I imagine the fear the people in the hotel felt, the police, and the community as a whole watching on the TV.

"He now accepts fully the way he conducted himself was far from a peaceful protest."

Sentencing Jordan, Judge John Edwards said: "You rightly hung your head in shame as we watched the video.

"I have looked with care at the footage, you are front and centre of this baying mob for an hour-and-a-half."

Damage at the Holiday Inn hotel after the riot. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Staffordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison said: “This is the first conviction we’ve secured in Staffordshire and it certainly won’t be the last.

“Our officers have been working incredibly long hours to investigate the vast array of footage available from both incidents we’ve experienced across Stoke-on-Trent and Tamworth.

“I want to be clear that robust enforcement is continuing each and every day across the country and in Staffordshire. We’ve arrested 51 people and charged 17 with violent disorder offences so far, and more will be coming.

“I’d also like to recognise the vital role that the public have played in this conviction, too. We’re continuing to receive information from members of the local community through our major incident portal, which is an integral part of securing the evidence needed to deliver justice.

“With your support, we can continue to take robust action against those who are responsible for the senseless scenes we’ve seen in Staffordshire and across the UK.”