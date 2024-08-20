Connor Brookes death: Detectives arrest 20-year-old man over shooting in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 20-year-old suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head during an incident in Well Lane Blakenall near Bloxwich on July 8.

On Tuesday afternoon West Midlands Police said detectives investigating the shooting had made another arrest in connection with his death.

The man has been detained on suspicion of murder and remains in custody has the murder probe continues. A total of eight males have now been arrested.

Connor Brookes

Of those three men, aged 19, 20 and 22, have been charged with offences of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Two others, both aged 20, who were last week arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mr Brookes, who lived in Hunter Crescent, Harden, have since given police bail with strict conditions.

The force said it was urging anyone with information to contact us via its website, or phone 101 quoting log 3637 of 8/7/24. Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.