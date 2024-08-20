Banned: Dad whose girlfriend's leg was 'hanging off' after being hit by car drove drunk to be at her hospital bedside

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Joe Cooper followed the ambulance in a Ford Mondeo after his girlfriend had been hit outside Cosford Air Show while she was carrying their daughter.

However, the 35-year-old was arrested in the car park at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton before he could get inside.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that police were called to a collision near Albrighton at around 7pm on June 9 this year.

"An officer spoke to a man whose partner had been injured and appeared to be intoxicated," said Victoria Maher, prosecuting.

"The officer stated they had warned this male not to drive," she said.

"But despite this he left the scene and followed the ambulance to New Cross Hospital."