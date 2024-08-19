Appeal following assault on train conductor in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers investigating an assault on a train conductor in Birmingham have released an image of a man they wish to talk to in connection with the incident.

The incident took place at Birmingham's Chester Road Station at around 10.20pm on Thursday, June 20, and saw the victim confronted by an aggressive passenger who was leaving the train.

The passenger grabbed the conductor's fingers, forcing them backwards and breaking them.

The victim later required surgery to correct the alignment of the bones in his finger, with officers believing the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

Do you know this man? Police would like to talk to him in relation to an assault on a train conductor

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any other information, is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800405040, quoting reference number 112 of 20 June.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.