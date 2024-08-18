Yob who tried to escape police van with flying headbutt on officers is jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Luke Lindsey was out of prison on licence for causing injury by dangerous driving when he attacked the police officers on May 8 this year, after being arrested in connection with two assaults in Stafford.

When interviewed Lindsey claimed he had "blacked out" and "everything went blurry" when he was arrested.

After his arrest he was remanded in custody and appeared in court via video link from HMP Dovegate.