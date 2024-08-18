Two suspected Black Country car thieves charged with multiple offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A West Midlands spokesman said: "Two men have been charged for vehicle offences across the Black Country.

"We have charged an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man for multiple offences. Corey Brown, 18, has been charged with over 10 offences including possession of a knife, theft of a motor vehicle and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

"He was charged and remanded in custody to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on Monday."

Police also arrested another suspected criminal who will also appear in court.

The spokesman added: "Cameron Callaghan, 21, was charged with multiple theft of motor vehicle offences, and will appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on September 17."