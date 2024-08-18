RAF veteran threatened to kill shop workers the same day he walked free from court over lewd abuse of Greggs employee

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Paul Cotton, aged 48, was causing chaos in Shifnal just hours after receiving a suspended jail term for yelling at a female Greggs worker, who was emptying the bins, to "show us your t*ts".

Presenting the facts of the first incident, prosecutor Simon Hanns told Shrewsbury Crown Court that Cotton was sleeping rough in Wolverhampton city centre at the time when he spotted the employee outside the Market Street bakery.

"He shouted 'show us your t*ts' three times."

When the employee said no, he continued shouting at her before he told her to "f*** off", Mr Hanns said.

That offence took place on July 13 this year.

Cotton, who pleaded guilty to a charge of using insulting words to cause harassment, was sentenced at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on July 16 to an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, as well as being ordered to pay £50 compensation to the Greggs worker.

However, the very same day he was sentenced, he headed to Shifnal to abuse more retail workers.