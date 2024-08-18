Police appeal for information on wanted Wolverhampton man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wolverhampton Police posted a picture of Warren Rollison on social media asking for people to get in touch if they have seen him.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Wolverhampton Police: "Have you seen Warren Rollinson?

"The 38-year-old of no fixed abode is wanted on recall to prison.

"If you see him or know his whereabouts please contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/74/24."