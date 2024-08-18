Charity box burglar jailed for Cradley Heath crime spree targeting cafes and market
A veteran burglar who has more than 90 convictions dating back to 1980 has been jailed after breaking into Black Country cafes to "put food in his mouth".
Over three days in September last year, Timothy Partridge, 59, broke into the Crusty Cob, Sam's Bostin Bites and the market in Cradley Heath. He even smashed a charity box to obtain "a few pounds".
All three businesses had to be closed due to the damage Partridge caused, smashing his way into each premises using either a brick or stone.
His crime spree came just weeks after he was given a suspended sentence for other offences.
Defending Partridge in court, Molly Webb, said: "He was homeless at the time and he did this to put food in his mouth and find money for a hostel for the night. He did not have a roof over his head at this time. He admits he made a mistake.