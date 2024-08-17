Jailed: Sandwell pair brought women to West Midlands then exploited them for sex work

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

George Tandarescu, aged 36, and Andreea Vasile, aged 34, used a classified adverts website to promote the sexual services of several women.

They used a number of addresses across the West Midlands as brothels where customers would visit the women, who are all in their twenties and thirties.

The women were all brought to the West Midlands area by Tandarescu for the purposes of sex work.

George Tandarescu. Photo: West Midlands Police

After enquiries, West Midlands Police officers linked the pair's bank accounts to the website with the adverts on, with Tandarescu spending more than £10,000 on advertising the women’s services.

Telephones that were used to advertise the women were also linked to Tandarescu and Vasile and their home address on Kimberley Road, Smethwick.

During a search of their address, a large quantity of cash was recovered and officers found evidence of money laundering.

The pair’s exploitation lasted around three years from 2020. They were both convicted of human trafficking and modern slavery offences.

Andreea Vasile. Photo: West Midlands Police

Tandarescu was jailed for five years and Vasile for four at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday, August 13.

Detective Constable Ben Beasley from the West Midlands Police priorities team said: “The women’s sex work was under complete control of Tandarescu and Vasile.

“They were moved on a regular basis to different brothels where the women were expected to perform sex work for long hours every day.

“We have worked hard to bring Tandarescu and Vasile to justice and break the appalling cycle the women were stuck in.”

Anyone who is concerned someone is being exploited or may have been involved in trafficking can report it via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

There is also a dedicated webpage for advice and information about trafficking.