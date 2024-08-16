Vicious woman beater who forced ex-partner to flee Staffordshire town in fear of her life jailed

Lee Gooding repeatedly beat up his latest partner - even after being given a suspended sentence for strangling his sister - during a reign of terror which forced his ex-partner to take her child and flee her home town of Rugeley.

Gooding, 41, has 35 convictions for 65 offences, more than 30 of them for attacking other people. He was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court this week for five assaults and driving whilst disqualified.

As well as attacking his partners over the years, Gooding has convictions for drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and not stopping after crashing into another driver.

Gooding, of William Morris Court, Rugeley, pleaded guilty to five separate assaults of his former partner, who tried to end the relationship last October but was repeatedly contacted by the often drunk defendant.

Prosecuting David Treiman said: "The victim of all these five counts of battery was his ex-partner. They were together for seven months until September 2023, when she ended the relationship due to his behaviour, but they did see each other afterwards because in some cases it was easier for her to see him than ignore him.