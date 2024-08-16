Suspected Bearwood burglar arrested with help of homeowner
A suspected burglar who was detained by a homeowner upon attempting to escape through a window has been arrested.
The break-in happened at a property in Lightwoods Road in the Bearwood area at about 6.15am on Thursday.
The suspect attempted to escape through a window but was "initially detained" by the homeowner, a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said.
Officers were quick to arrive at the scene and a man, aged 53, was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
He remained in police custody for questioning on Friday morning, the spokesperson added.