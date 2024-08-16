'One man shoplifting wave' jailed after robbing same Spar in Walsall three times in a week and threatening to kill staff

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Joseph Ayache, 39, was described as a "professional shoplifter" at Wolverhampton Crown Court where he was sentenced with 16 counts robbery, shoplifting and assault.

Over four days in June Ayache, of Ewart Lane, Bentley, went to Spar in Willenhall three times, stealing alcohol, meat and cheese, and each time when apprehended by staff threatened to kill them.

Prosecuting Pat Kelly said: "The defendant went into the Spar and chose 11 bottles of wine which were worth £111. When staff, who suspected he was a shoplifting, asked him to return the items, a scuffle ensured. The defendant held a bottle of wine above his head and told the staff member he would smash it over their head.