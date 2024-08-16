Walsall grandmother who battered 'love rival' with her sandal is sentenced

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ceri Watton, 60, drunkenly charged round her victim's home, another grandmother who already was suffering with a brain tumour, and punched her to the ground and then battered her with her sandal.

The attack, on June 23 last year, only ended when a neighbour intervened demanding Watton stop because of her victim's brain tumour to which she said: "I don't care".

Watton, of Wyre Close, Walsall Wood, believed her victim was having an affair with her partner and before her attack bombarded her with text messages threatening 'to sort her out'.

The grandmother, who has previous convictions including assault, was sentenced for assault causing actual bodily harm at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday after pleading guilty in May.

In a victim impact statement, her battered grandmother said the attack had destroyed her confidence forcing her to move out of her home due to fear of another attack.