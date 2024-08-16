Armed police descend on leafy Walsall street and arrest man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A passer-by was walking down West Bromwich Road in the Delves this afternoon and spotted armed police officers talking to a man in handcuffs.

Next to the man was a silver car, which had both doors on the left side opened.

In an image snapped by the passer-by, a total of five police officers could be seen, while a man in a white top was spoken to by one of them and was - according to the witness - handcuffed.

Armed police in Walsall earlier today

The witness told the Express & Star: "I was walking down that road at about 3pm, I saw a group of armed police arrest a man in a white top, and there was damage to a silver car next to them.

"The silver car looked like it had been rammed, and the man was being spoken to by police before he was put in the back of a police car.

"The silver car was then towed away."

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Police for comment.