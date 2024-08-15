Locked-up: Teenager who led police on two high speed chases 'to show off in front of his girlfriend'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Taylor Wellington, who does not have a driving licence, hit speeds of 80mph through Walsall and drove through red lights, the wrong way round roundabouts and 'took the racing line' whilst trying to outrun the police, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

On September 12, 2023, Wellington was driving a Toyota Prius with false number plates when police tried to pull him over, instead of stopping, he led them on 15 minute chase which only ended when a stinger was deployed to burst his car's tyres.

Two weeks later Wellington again was driving a car with cloned plates, a Ford Fiesta, and again was flagged down by police but failed to stop.

Again he hit speeds of 80mph and was driving dangerously.

Wellington, 19, of Pelsall Lane, Rushall, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving dangerously, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.