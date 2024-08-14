Police shut down corner shop with 'history' of crime after owner arrested on suspicion of having machete

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has been granted the closure order for Convenience Store on Washwood Heath Road in the Washwood Heath area of Birmingham.

It comes after officers carried out a warrant at the business on July 29. The owner was arrested on suspicion of possession of a machete and a knife.

The shop has been ordered to close. Photo; West Midlands Police

He was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and has been bailed ahead of an appearance at Birmingham Magistrates Court on September 18.

Following the warrant, an application was made for a closure order of the shop due to a "history" of anti-social behaviour, criminality and disorder associated with the business, West Midlands Police said.

At a hearing on August 6 at Birmingham Magistrates Court, a three-month closure order was granted.

A sign on the door of the shop confirms its closure. Photo; West Midlands Police

Sergeant Sadar Choudhury from the Shard End neighbourhood team at West Midlands Police said: “This closure order will provide relief to the community and help serve as a deterrent to other convenience stores which may be involved in criminality.

“We received numerous complaints regarding anti-social behaviour, and in response, we worked alongside our partners, including trading standards, to take decisive action.

“We are pleased to report that a closure order was successfully obtained through the courts. Our hope is that this will significantly improve the quality of life for residents who have been negatively impacted by the anti-social behaviour originating from this property."