Police issue update after man and boy, 16, are arrested after suspected shooting in Great Wyrley

A man and a 16-year-old boy from Wolverhampton were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident in Field Lane at around 8.25pm on Monday August 5 when someone allegedly heard a gunshot.

Armed officers were called to the scene where they found a man, aged in his 20s, who was seriously hurt from a wound to his back and treated in hospital.

Staffordshire Police today confirmed the two people in custody had now been bailed while enquiries continue.

They said anyone with information about the alleged shooting, including those with dashcam and doorbell footage, should contact them via Live Chat on the force's website, or by calling 101 and quoting incident 599 of August 5.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.