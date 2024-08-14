Audi driver paid £300 to cheat speeding ticket out of fear he would lose his job

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Colin Tomlinson paid a taxi driver to arrange for someone else to take responsibility after he himself was caught speeding.

Tomlinson, who drives for a living, was in fear that he would lose his job having received a speeding ticket through the post.

The 50-year-old, of Cannock Road, Wolverhampton, had been caught driving at 35mph in a 30mph limit zone on the A458 in Morville, near Bridgnorth, on August 1 last year.

Jason Aris, prosecuting, explained that Tomlinson, who admitted one charge of doing an act intended to pervert the course of justice, had then paid another man to arrange for someone else to admit the speeding charge.

The attempt to escape punishment came to light when police discovered what they believed was an operation to provide false names to accept responsibility for speeding tickets.

The court heart that the name provided as the driver of Tomlinson's vehicle was 'Craig Walker', with an address in Redditch.

Police visited the property to speak to Mr Walker, who said he had no idea what they were talking about, had not been driving in the area on the date in question, and did not own the car.