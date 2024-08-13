Express & Star
Watch: Drone pictures show damage after 'deliberate' blaze at Wednesbury embankment

A blaze which started at a canal embankment near to a row of houses in Wednesbury is believed to have been started deliberately, fire chiefs have confirmed.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

The fire, which broke out in the Carisbrooke Road area at around 1.25pm on Sunday, involved a 200 metre stretch of the embankment.

Fire crews rushed to the scene within minutes and got to work tackling the flames.

Pictures taken from the sky show the extent to which the embankment was damaged in the fire
