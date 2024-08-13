Trusted finance manager jailed for swindling £219,000 from Walsall family company

Mark O'Neill was an integral part of Back Office Pro and was given access to clients accounts and had authorisation to make payments. When owner Mike Livesey stepped back from his business O'Neill, 37, ramped up his fraud, covering up his crimes by inventing fake bank references.

However, when Mr Livesey returned to the company he noticed major financial irregularities and fired O'Neill, of Field Road, Bloxwich. When a £2,321 payment to his own account came to light Mr Livesey asked O'Neill to admit how much he had taken. O'Neill sent a spreadsheet detailing over £109,000 of payments.

Mr Livesey brought the police in to investigate and the final figure turned out to be £218,694.68 taken over three years from November 2020 to November 2023.

O'Neill pleaded guilty to fraud at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court in July and was sentenced yesterday at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Prosecutor Simon Hanns said: "He had full access to software clients bank accounts and authorise payments. He was first account manager and then made finance manager and had a trusted position in the company. When the company's owner took a step back from the day to day running of the business O'Neill was even more important to the company.

"He would change the name of the payment references to himself and then go back to edit the account, which meant it took longer for his fraud to be found."

He added: "Subsequent investigations found deposits into various betting apps on his phone."

In a victim impact statement to the court, Back Office Pro owner Mike Livesey said: "He was a trusted member of the team. We are a small business and he has caused us so many problems. We lost clients and had problems with HMRC about our tax returns.

"He single handedly caused me sleepless nights and ruined my business. Words cannot describe the affect what he did had on Back Office Pro."

Defending James Turner told the court O'Neill was remorseful and realised he had been wrong trying to get one big win gambling to pay back what he owed.

He said: "He gambled his income away and then began taking money from his employer. As we have seen in these courts before the gambler continues to try and make good.

"Though there was a level of sophistication of his offending, but he paid the money into his own bank account in which his salary was paid in. He knew he would be caught, but he believed he would make good.

"When there was a meeting about the financial problems and who was to blame, he sent a message hours later saying it was his fault."

He added: "He genuinely believed he would win the money back. He accepts now that was never going to happen. He is remorseful and sorry for the impact of his crime has had on his employer and his wife and children. Imprisonment would have a massive impact on his family, and would be detrimental to his mental health, he suffers from depression."

Judge Neil Chawla sentenced O'Neill to 28 months in prison after telling him "the sad part of this entire episode" was how hard he had worked to achieve success after traumatic teenage years.

He said: "The business has struggled to pay its creditors, because of your actions lost a third of its client base, and six of their employees. As well as the reputational damage to a company which relies on its good name."

"Your offending is aggravated by your previous conviction in 2008 of theft from an employer.

"I have read the letter you have written to the court and believe your remorse. And to your credit your spare no thought for yourself but those impacted by your crimes, which is unusual in this court."

He added: "You are entitled to a third credit to your guilty plea and taking into account your mitigation, I sentence you to 28 months in prison, that is the lowest sentence I can pass."