'Paranoid' boyfriend who threatened to kill partner with kitchen knife walks free from court
A paranoid boyfriend kicked his way into his partner's home frothing at the mouth and then held a knife to her face and told her he was going to kill her, a court heard.
By Adam Smith
Frazer Ward, 26, barged into her home at 6am and repeatedly told her he was going to kill her all whilst her child slept metres away, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.
During a struggle over her phone which he tried to snatch, 999 was mistakenly called.
The call handler heard the struggle and officers were dispatched to where the trianglulated location was and noticed the front door was damaged.
Only after promising Ward their relationship was still strong telling him she loved him to calm down did he leave.