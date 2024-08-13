Man arrested in city after police find gun
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after police recovered a gun.
Officers "tried to interact" with a man who was riding a bike on Soho Road, Birmingham, on Tuesday, but he made off shortly after 12.30pm.
He was detained shortly after and police recovered a gun.
Police confirmed a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said on Tuesday evening he had been taken into police custody for questioning.