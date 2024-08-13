Man accused of threatening to stab Morrisons staff in Walsall
A Darlaston man has been accused of threatening to stab Morrisons staff with a Stanley knife after being caught shoplifting.
By Adam Smith
James Hands, of Latches Close, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court via video link from HMP Birmingham.
Hands pleaded not guilty to five charges concerning alleged offences at Morrisons, Walsall, on June 18, this year when he is accused of beating up staff and threatening them with a knife after being caught stealing alcohol.