Police 'concerned for wellbeing' of girl, 13, missing from Willenhall

Police are appealing to find a teenage girl who has gone missing from Walsall amid "concerns for her wellbeing".

By Isabelle Parkin
Officers are looking for Daisy, aged 13, from Willenhall.

The girl was last seen shortly after 5pm on Sunday and is said to have links to Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham city centre and Walsall.

Do you know where Daisy is? Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the missing teen and urged anyone who has seen her to get in touch.

Those who spot her should call 999 quoting PID number 436529.

