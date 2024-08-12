Police 'concerned for wellbeing' of girl, 13, missing from Willenhall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are looking for Daisy, aged 13, from Willenhall.

The girl was last seen shortly after 5pm on Sunday and is said to have links to Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham city centre and Walsall.

Do you know where Daisy is? Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the missing teen and urged anyone who has seen her to get in touch.

Those who spot her should call 999 quoting PID number 436529.