Jailed: Man who arranged to view car up for sale on Facebook and threatened driver with knife

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Leroy Simpson used a false name when he organised to view the vehicle, which was being sold on Facebook, in the Great Bridgeford area of Stafford in February.

The owner of the car sat in the passenger seat while Simpson took it for a test drive. Sampson, aged 44, then drove into a cul-de-sac and pulled a knife on the victim who got out and ran away.

Police quickly made to the area to track the car down with the help of the National Police Air Service (NPAS) who were looking overhead.

Leroy Simpson has been jailed

They tracked Simpson while he drove at dangerous speeds and on the wrong side of the road to get away.

He was followed until he jumped out of the car at Hopwood Services in Birmingham and then tried to make off on foot. Officers then found him near a woodland and arrested him.

Simpson, from Birmingham, admitted robbery and aggravated vehicle taking and was sentenced to nine years in prison at Stafford Crows Court on August 5.

He was also disqualified from driving for eight-years-and-five-months and ordered to take an extended re-test.

PC Kadir Guler, the Staffordshire Police officer who was in charge of the case, said: “We welcome the sentence given to Simpson and hope it serves as clear message that such aggravated and serious crime in Stafford will not be tolerated.

“Simpson was callous in his efforts to maintain his alter ego whilst continuing with his ulterior motive to rob the car, proven by him taking a knife with him to the meeting.

“He could have easily caused serious injury or death whilst on his ten-mile drive across the M5 which ended by him crashing the stolen vehicle.

“The pursuit carried out was safe and effective and the skills held by NPAS meant this offender was swiftly brought to justice.”