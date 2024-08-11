West Midlands Police say ‘thanks’ as suspect arrested over threats to kill social media video

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The force said the video was brought to their attention and officers identified the location and arrested a 30-year-old man in Sparkbrook, Birmingham, on Saturday evening.

“We take swift and effective action against anyone who feels that they can use social media to stir racial hatred or to encourage people to cause violence or take actions into their own hands,” West Midlands Police said.

“We would like to thank the public for making us aware of the video and want to reassure people that action has been taken.

“We will not tolerate violence in our towns and cities, or tolerate those who use social media to encourage such violence.

“Our commitment to the safety of all residents remains unwavering and we will continue to work closely with the community to uphold peace and maintain order.”