Police name Smethwick mobile phone robbery suspect who is due in court

Preston Smith from Birmingham has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery and assault with intent to rob.

The charges relate to incidents in Smethwick in March and May whereby victims were targeted for their mobile phones.

In two of the incidents, a knife was used to threaten the victim.

West Midlands Police said that Smith is due to appear at court at a later date.