Police name Dudley burglary suspect as he is due in court

Jak Malek, aged 20 of no fixed abode has been charged with two counts of burglary with intent to steal, aggravated burglary and attempted burglary.

He is due to appear at court at a later date.

This relates to four separate burglaries in Wollaston, Stourbridge and Brierley Hill in the early hours of Friday morning (9 Aug).

In all four incidents, the door lock was either snapped or damaged.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police added: “Visit our Crime Prevention web page for advice and tips to keep your windows and doors secure - https://beta.westmidlands.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/door-security-advice/.

“Burglary is a priority for us in Dudley and we are committed to identifying offenders and bringing them to justice.”