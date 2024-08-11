'I had no idea why I was suspended' Wolverhampton student nurse accused of trying to snatch baby told police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Safia Admahei also denies she was told to stay away from New Cross Hospital by her course supervisor two hours before she returned on February 14 and was arrested.

The 36-year-old nurse, from Upper Vauxhall, is on trial for conspiring to kidnap a child at Wolverhampton Crown Court, she denies the charge.

The jury transcripts of Admahei being questioned by detectives in the days after her arrest. She refuted detectives suggestions she had recently had a miscarriage and denied she had mental health problems.

The mother of two did say she had previously undergone IVF treatment and had signed up her husband for another course without asking him.