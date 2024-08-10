West Midlands Police get extra powers amid speculation around protests in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The powers have been granted through a section 60 order and anyone who ignores it can be arrested and fined up to £2,500 and/or receive a three-month prison sentence.

The powers have been issued following online speculation around possible protesting in Walsall. They will be in place in the borough within the St Matthews area, which includes the town centre, and Palfrey from 10am to 10pm today (Saturday, August 10).

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police explained: “We are not complacent, and we recognise people are worried by rumours and what they’re seeing in the news and on social media.

“But we want to reassure you we have large numbers of skilled officers on patrol and others ready to respond to emergencies.

“We fully understand the rights to peaceful protest and will facilitate this. However, we are also very clear that anyone who acts outside of the law will be dealt with.

“Policing is not anti-protest, we are anti-crime. We will not tolerate violence or disorder which has been seen elsewhere in the country.

“We are continually assessing all available information, reviewing our policing plans and talking to our partners every day.

“This includes businesses and venues who have their own, well-rehearsed safety and security plans.You must make decisions that are right for you.”

Section 60 powers for West Midlands Police in Walsall on Saturday, August 10

Yesterday the Express & Star reported how pubs across Walsall closed early on Wednesday due to fears of violence sparked by the funeral of Connor Brookes who was shot dead in July. This morning officers told how they have found a firearm which they believe is connected to the 20 year-old's murder.

However, the town has not seen the level of civil unrest which saw rioting across the country, hotels housing asylum seekers and emergency services attacked, and rioters being arrested then jailed.

Yesterday West Midlands Police told the Express & Star that officers understand online rumours can unsettle residents and are speaking to businesses about security.

This morning WMP spokesperson added: “We have seen a lot of rumour, speculation and misinformation online; this can be extremely harmful to our communities.

“Please challenge what you see online, report where appropriate and consider the source of the posts. Always go to trusted sources for your information which includes news outlets and through our social media channels.”