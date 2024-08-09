Men who joined in targeted gun attack on Smethwick shop in family feud convicted

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jamal Hussain and Azeem Hussain were convicted at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday of possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, possession of an offensive weapon and other firearm offences.

Azeem Hussain was also convicted of criminal damage in relation to the incident on January 12 last year, which saw a Ford Fiesta pull up outside City Computers on Bertram Road around midday before a group attacked the business.

Two of the men in the gang held an axe and two of them had shotguns. Shots were fired at the business and the windows and doors were smashed.

One victim was hit in the arm by a gunshot and another victim suffered a neck injury.

West Midlands Police said that thanks to extensive CCTV and mobile phone work, officers placed 22-year-old Jamal Hussain as the driver of the Ford Fiesta and 26-year-old Azeem Hussain as one of the occupants armed with an axe.

The two were part of a gang who attacked the shop on Bertram Road

CCTV footage from the previous day showed the gang scouting out the route from their Walsall addresses to Bertram Road and around the area.

There were also numerous calls made between the members of the gang during the morning of the attack.

Azeem Hussain, of Miner Street in Walsall, and Jamal Hussain, of Old Birchills in Walsall, fled the country soon after the incident.

However, Azeem was arrested from the airport following his return to the UK in April this year and Jamal was similarly detained from the airport in May.

They are both due to be sentenced at a later date.

Azeem Hussain was convicted of the same charges as Jamal Hussain, but also admitted to a criminal damage charge. Photo: West Midlands Police

Four men from Walsall have already been jailed for their part in the attack.

Last August Haider Shabir, 21, was jailed for 14 years, Mohammed Uwais Latif, 24, was jailed for nine years and ten months and Mohammed Tayyib Wajid, 26, was jailed for 21 months.

In April, Ahmed Aumair, 21, was jailed for 12 years and six months.

Detective Inspector Francis Nock from the West Midlands Police Major Crime Unit said: “This was a planned armed attack on a business, which all bubbled down to an ongoing family feud.

Jamal Hussain admitted to possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, possession of an offensive weapon and other firearm offences. Photo: West Midlands Police

“This could have easily been a fatal attack but miraculously, the injuries of the two victims were not serious.

“Officers have worked extremely hard on this investigation and we now have all perpetrators involved convicted.

“Weapons have no place on our streets and we will continue to bring those to justice who think it’s acceptable to use them to bring violence into our communities."